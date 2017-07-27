Twins prospect Jax leaves impression before flying off to Air Force

TheMinnesota Twinsare reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players -- as well as noting others who might be stepping up -- measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 13th edition of the 2017 Young Twins Tracker.

Lewin Diaz (age 20/Low-A)

Last week: 4 games, 16 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 3 K, .313 BA.

Season: 92 games, 353 AB, .278 BA, .313 OBP, .445 SLG, .758 OPS, 27 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 38 R, 56 RBI, 0 SB, 20 BB, 61 K.

Notable:Diaz had back-to-back games with two hits on July 21-22, and knocked in all three runs for the week in a 7-4 win over Great Lakes on Friday.

Stephen Gonsalves (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Season: 13 games (13 starts), 7-3, 2.78 ERA, 74 1/3 IP, 57 H, 7 HR, 17 BB, 88 K, .206 OBA, 1.00 WHIP

Notable: Chattanooga has won six of its last seven games that Gonsalves has started.

Nick Gordon (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 5 games, 20 AB, 5 H, 4 R, 1 2B 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 5 K, .250 BA.

Season: 88 games, 368 AB, .293 BA, .364 OBP, .446 SLG, .810 OPS, 23 2B, 6 3B, 7 HR, 59 R, 51 RBI, 11 SB, 40 BB, 91 K.

Notable:Gordon had a five-game hitting streak going before breaking it Wednesday, but he picked up two walks that night and scored a run for the Lookouts.

Young Twins Tracker Archive

Royce Lewis (age 18/Rookie)

Last week: 5 games, 17 AB, 3 H, 0 3B, 0 HR, 5 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 3 K, .176 BA.

Season: 23 games, 87 AB, .299 BA, .390 OBP, .494 SLG, .884 OPS, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 25 R, 12 RBI, 7 SB, 10 BB, 11 K.

Notable: Lewis has cooled down as of late, hitting .235/.333/.382 in his last 10 games.

Fernando Romero (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Season:19 games (18 starts), 9-6, 2.68 ERA, 100 2/3 IP, 88 H, 3 HR, 40 BB, 103 K, .232 OBA, 1.27 WHIP

Notable:Romero has thrown five innings in each of his last four starts, allowing four runs in his last 20 innings.

Brent Rooker (age 22/Single-A)

Last week: 7 games, 24 AB, 6 H, 0 RBI, 5 BB, 5 K, .250 BA.

Season: 9 games, 31 AB, .194 BA, .324 OBP, .226 SLG, .550 OPS, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 6 BB, 8 K.

Notable:Rooker had his best game for Single-A Fort Myers since being promoted on July 18 when he laced three hits all singles and walked once Friday.

Kohl Stewart (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 1-1, 10 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 8 BB, 5 K

Season:12 games (12 starts), 4-5, 3.47 ERA, 57 IP, 49 H, 2 HR, 34 BB, 35 K, .237 OBA, 1.46 WHIP

Notable:Stewart struggled with control in his two starts last week, walking four hitters in both appearances. He had walked no more than one hitter in his previous four starts.

More Twins coverage

Others: Rochesters Tim Melville pitched eight scoreless innings in a 2-0 win Friday. 3B Nelson Molina (11th round, 2013) smacked a two-run double in the 13th inning to lead Fort Myers to victory. Rochester RHP Aaron Slegers (5th round, 2013) allowed one run in seven innings Sunday, lowering his ERA to 3.06. Cedar Rapids RHP Griffin Jax (3rd round, 2016) was placed on military leave. Jax made four starts, departing with a 2-1 record, 2.39 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings for the Kernels this year. He is headed to the Air Force, stationed at Cape Canaveral Air Station in Florida, as he has a two-year commitment to fulfill.

Statistics courtesy milb.com