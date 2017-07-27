Twins exchange C Murphy for minor-league LHP Moya

The Minnesota Twins acquired minor-league left-hander Gabriel Moya from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for catcher John Ryan Murphy, the team announced Thursday.

Moya, ranked as Arizonas No. 25 prospect by MLB.com, has been dominant at the Double-A level this season. He had a 4-1 record with 0.82 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 0.78 WHIP in 43 2/3 innings for the Jackson Generals. The 22-year-old has found his calling in the bullpen, converting on all 17 save opportunities.

In 59 games with Triple-A Rochester this season, Murphy hit .222/.298/.330 with nine doubles and four home runs.

The Twins traded outfielder Aaron Hicks to the Yankees for Murphy in November 2015. Murphy began the 2016 season with the club but struggled, hitting .075/.119/.100 with just one extra-base hit before being sent to Triple-A in early May. Murphy finished the year hitting .146 in 26 games after being recalled in September.

Moya will pitch for Double-A Chattanooga. He was named a Southern League All-Star this season.