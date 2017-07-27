Packers LB Biegel, CB Goodson placed on PUP list

Packers fans will have to wait a few weeks to see hometown hero Vince Biegel play for Green Bay.

Biegel, along with cornerback Demetri Goodson, were placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday morning ahead of the first day of training camp.

The former Badgers linebacker is still recovering from foot surgery in May and is expected to miss the first few weeks of training camp. Goodson is healing from anACL tear he suffered while blocking on a punt return in Week 11 last season. There is no timetable for his return.

"Both of those guys have been here every day that I've been here. They're making progress," head coach Mike McCarthy said before Thursday's practice.

Biegel was selected in the fourth round by Green Bayafter tallying 21.5 sacks in his collegiate career for the Badgers.Goodson is entering his fourth season with the Packers after he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft.