Magic sign free agent Marreese Speights

Orlando, FL The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward/centerMarreese Speights (muh-REESE SPAYTS),President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Speights (610, 255, 4/4/87) played in all 82 regular season games (two starts) last season with the L.A. Clippers, averaging 8.7 ppg. and 4.5 rpg. in 15.7 minpg., while shooting .372 (103-277) from three-point range and .876 (120-137) from the free throw line. He scored in double figures 25 times last season, including a season-high 23 points onJan. 16vs. Oklahoma City and recorded four double-doubles. Speights led (or tied) the Clippers in scoring three times and in rebounding four times. He also appeared in seven postseason outings (two starts), averaging 6.6 ppg. and 2.9 rpg. in 14.0 minpg.

Marreese (Speights) has developed into a effective shooting big man during his pro career, said Weltman. He is a veteran player that brings playoff and championship experience to our team. We are very happy to have Marreese and his family in Orlando.

Originally selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Speights has appeared in 653 career NBA regular season games (75 starts) during his nine-year career with Philadelphia, Memphis, Cleveland, Golden State and the L.A. Clippers, averaging 7.9 ppg. and 4.2 rpg. in 15.3 minpg., while shooting .800 (958-1,197) from the free throw line. He has also played in 60 career postseason contests, averaging 5.3 ppg. and 2.5 rpg. in 9.7 minpg. Speights won an NBA World Championship with Golden State in 2014-15.

A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Speights played two seasons collegiately at the University of Florida (2006-08), averaging 9.5 ppg., and 5.4 rpg. in 15.4 minpg. during 69 career games (36 starts), while shooting .633 (273-431) from the floor. He was a member of the 2006-07 National Championship team as a freshman. As a sophomore (2007-08), Speights played and started in all 36 games for the Gators, averaging 14.5 ppg., 8.1 rpg. and 1.36 blkpg. in 24.3 minpg., while shooting .624 (216-346) from the field.

ABOUT THE ORLANDO MAGIC

