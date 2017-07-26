Brewers deal prospect to White Sox for reliever Anthony Swarzak

After rumblings of a deal Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday acquired right-handed relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder Ryan Cordell.

Swarzak is a pure rental addition for Milwaukee as he is scheduled to be a free agent in 2018.

At age 31, Swarzak is in the middle of his best year as a big leaguer. Appearing in 41 games, he has a 4-3 record with a 2.23 ERA and 1.034 WHIP with 52 strikeouts and just 13 walks (two intentional) in 48 1/3 innings. Swarzak has allowed 12 runs and two home runs for the White Sox.

Despite being a righty, left-handers have a slash line of .179/.270/.214 against Swarzak in 2017.

While he has just one career save -- earned earlier this week in a win over the Cubs -- Swarzak has been used often this season by the White Sox in high-leverage situations, pitching mainly in the sixth and seventh innings.

Milwaukee becomes the fifth team Swarzak will suit up for since 2014. After spending five seasons with the Minnesota Twins the team that drafted him 61st overall in 2004 Swarzak played for Cleveland in 2015, the Yankees in 2016 and the White Sox to start this season.

Swarzak opened the season by pitching 19 1/3 scoreless innings. Since June 20, opponents are hitting a mere .193/.258/.246 against him while he's allowed just one run in 16 innings over that span, fanning 22.

Cordell, who has played all three outfield positions and third base, appeared in 68 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, hitting a respectable .284/.349/.506 with 10 homers, 45 RBI and nine steals in 261 at-bats. However, he has been on the disabled list since June 30.

The Brewers acquired Cordell last year as the player to be named later in last year's trade with the Texas Rangers for Jonathan Lucroy and Jeremy Jeffress.