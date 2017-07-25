Suns' Brandon Knight tears ACL, expected to miss all of 2017-18 season

PHOENIX -- Suns guard Brandon Knight suffered a torn ACL in his left knee last week while playing basketball in Florida.

Suns team physician Dr. Tom Carter determined that Knight will require surgery, and he is expected to miss the entire 2017-18 season.

Knight, 25, averaged a career-low 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 54 appearances in 2016-17, his sixth NBA season and third with the Suns. He is under contract for the next three seasons at approximately $44 million.