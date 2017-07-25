Orlando Magic sign second-round pick Wesley Iwundu

ORLANDO MAGIC PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic have signed rookie forward Wesley Iwundu (ih-WON-doo), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Iwundu (67, 193, 12/20/94) was selected in the second round (33rd overall) of NBA Draft 2017. He played in 132 career games (124 starts) during four years at Kansas State University, averaging 9.5 ppg., 4.7 rpg. and 2.8 apg. in 28.2 minpg. Iwundu is the first player in school history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals during his career. He is one of only six Kansas State players during the Big 12 era to earn All-Big 12 First, Second or Third Team honors twice during his career, being named All-Big 12 Third Team as a junior (2015-16) and a senior (2016-17).

As a senior (2016-17), Iwundu played and started in all 35 games, averaging 13.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 3.5 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 31.4 minpg., while shooting .481 (151-314) from the floor and .376 (32-85) from three-point range. He led the team in scoring and rebounding and was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team by the leagues coaches. Iwundu joined Mitch Richmond (1987-88) as the only Wildcats to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.

During his junior campaign (2015-16), Iwundu played and started all 33 games, averaging 11.9 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 3.7 apg. and 1.33 stlpg. in 32.4 minpg. He was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team by the leagues coaches, after leading the team in assists and minutes played, while ranking second in scoring and steals. Iwundu was the only player to start all 33 games for the Wildcats.

As a sophomore (2014-15), Iwundu appeared in 31 games (24 starts), averaging 5.8 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 25.2 minpg. During his freshman season (2013-14), he played in 33 outings (32 starts), averaging 6.7 ppg., 4.2 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 23.6 minpg.