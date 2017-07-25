Marlins upended by barrage of Rangers' homers in loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Joey Gallo homered twice, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor also went deep, and the Texas Rangers slugged past the Miami Marlins 10-4 on Tuesday night.

When Gallo led off the third inning with a towering blast into the second deck of seats, Marlins right fielder and MLB home run co-leader Giancarlo Stanton never even moved. That broke a 1-all tie and put the Rangers ahead to stay.

Gallo then led off the fourth with a liner into the seats near the right field corner for his 25th homer, and Odor's 20th came leading off the fifth made it 7-4.

Adrian Beltre was 0-for-3 with the sacrifice fly and a walk to remain at 2,993 career hits with seven games left in the Rangers homestand. His 1,603 career RBIs are 32nd on the all-time list.

Christian Yelich drove in all four of Miami's runs, including a three-run homer. He also had an RBI on the first of his two doubles to put the Marlins up 1-0 in the first.

Marlins starter Dan Straily (7-6) gave up a season-high six runs and 10 hits over four innings, including three homers.

Cole Hamels (5-1) allowed four runs and six hits over six innings for the win.