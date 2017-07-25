Cardinals place Wainwright on DL with mid-back tightness

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals will be without their longest-tenured starting pitcher for at least the next week.

Shortly before first pitch of the Cardinals' Tuesday night game with the Colorado Rockies, the team announcedthat they have placed right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23, due to mid-back tightness. The team will announce a corresponding roster moveon Wednesday, and Triple-A right-hander Luke Weaver was scratched from his Tuesday night start against the Salt Lake Bees.

. @RickyH49 on Adam Wainwright ending up on the DL with mid-back tightness after a strong start: "We didn't see any signs of this." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/H6ioeEYGGd FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 25, 2017

The 35-year-old Wainwright leads the Cardinalswith 11 wins and has posted a 4.89 ERA in 20 starts, striking out 95 batters while walking 35 in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

This marks just the fourth time in his career that Wainwright has been placed on the disabled list: 2008 for a right middle finger sprain, 2011 for Tommy John surgery and 2015 for a ruptured right Achilles.

The three-time All-Star owns a career mark of 145-81 with a 3.27 ERA in 340 games pitched, ranking fifth on the Cardinals' all-time wins list.