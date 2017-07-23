Tennessee Titans lineman Sebastian Tretola 'grazed' by bullet, team says

Tennessee Titans player Sebastian Tretola was recovering Sunday after he “was grazed by a bullet,” according to the team.

“We are aware of the reports that Sebastian (Tretola) received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet,” the Tennessee Titans said in a Sunday statement to KFSM.

Tretola “has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury,” the team said.

The shooting unfolded Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to reports. Tretola played football for the University of Arkansas.

KFSM reported that Tretola was shot in the leg, while a family member told KNWA that Tretola was hit in the ankle.

Fayetteville police told 4029 News that two victims were taken to a hospital, and that their injuries weren’t life-threatening.