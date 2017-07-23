sports

Jordan Spieth wins British Open

Associated Press
USA’s Jordan Spieth kisses The Claret Jug after winning The British Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Jordan Spieth won the British Open on Sunday, capturing his third career major championship. 

Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots — the same margin he started the day with — after a final round 1-under-69.

He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.

Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.