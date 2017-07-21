NCAA FB
Vikings sign DT Chunky Clements
The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive tackle Chunky Clements on Friday, just two days before training camp starts in Mankato.
They released rookie defensive end Caleb Kidder, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Montana.
Clements started 20 of his46 games for the University of Illinois. He finished his collegiate career with99 tackles, 25.5 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles.
Clements had three tackles, including two for loss, against the Minnesota Gophers in 2016.