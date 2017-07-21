FOX Sports South/Southeast to deliver extensive coverage of John Schuerholz's Hall of Fame induction

ATLANTA FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will deliver extensive coverage of Atlanta Braves Vice Chairman John Schuerholzs induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame beginning Monday, July 24.

FOX Sports Southeasts Braves LIVE! pregame coverage of the Braves series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (July 24-26) will include segments from an exclusive interview with Schuerholz. The legendary Braves executive will reflect on the teams legacy, including the 1995 World Series championship team.

Beginning Friday, July 28, FOX Sports Souths Paul Byrd will provide updates from Cooperstown, N.Y. throughout the Braves series against the Philadelphia Phillies (July 28-31). The network will also televise congratulatory messages during game telecasts from past and present players and executives, including Braves outfielder Nick Markakis, Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore, Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton and Braves coaches Terry Pendleton and Eddie Perez.

Additionally, FOX Sports Souths coverage of Schuerholzs induction ceremony on Sunday, July 30, will be part of a special one-hour edition of Braves LIVE! at 4:30 p.m. ET following the Braves vs. Phillies game.

The networks extensive coverage concludes Monday, July 31, on FOX Sports Southeast. Braves LIVE! will feature a full recap of the Cooperstown festivities at noon ET, including the newly enshrined Schuerholz seeing his plaque installed at the Hall of Fame.

Programming Schedule (July 24-31):

DATE PROGRAMMING TIME (ET) NETWORK FEATURED CONTENT Monday, July 24 Braves LIVE! pregame 9 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast Schuerholz on the 1991 Braves Tuesday, July 25 Braves LIVE! pregame 9 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast Schuerholz on the Braves legacy Wednesday, July 26 Braves LIVE! pregame 3 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast Schuerholz on the 1991 Braves Friday, July 28 Braves LIVE! pregame; Braves at Phillies; Braves LIVE! postgame 6:30 p.m. FOX Sports South Coverage from Cooperstown;Congratulatory video messages Saturday, July 29 Braves LIVE! pregame; Braves at Phillies; Braves LIVE! postgame 6:30 p.m. FOX Sports South Coverage from Cooperstown; Congratulatory video messages Sunday, July 30 Braves LIVE! pregame; Braves at Phillies; Braves LIVE! postgame 1 p.m. FOX Sports South Coverage from Cooperstown; Congratulatory video messages;Full recap of Schuerholzs induction ceremony Monday, July 31 Braves LIVE! pregame Noon FOX Sports Southeast Recap of Cooperstown festivities

All FOX Sports programming, including Braves games televised on FOX Sports networks, is also available on FOX Sports GO, a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

Braves fans can find exclusive game-day photos, videos and features on FOX Sports Souths new team-specific Twitter account: @FOXSportsBraves. Additional Braves content can be found on FOXSportsSouth.com, Instagram and Facebook.