Packers receiver Allison hit with 1-game suspension

Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has been issued a one-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, the NFL announced Wednesday.

He will be allowed to practice and play throughout the preseason.

Allison signed with the Packers after going undrafted in 2016, and was promoted from the practice squad in October.

He played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in 10 games and hauling in 12 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns.