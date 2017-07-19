Jaguars DE Dante Fowler Jr. arrested in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been arrested in Florida on simple battery and criminal mischief charges.

St. Petersburg police said in a news release that Fowler was arrested Tuesday after getting into a confrontation with a man who made a comment about his driving.

An arrest report says Fowler exchanged words with the man before hitting him. The man's glasses were knocked off and Fowler stepped on them before taking a grocery bag, which included liquor, from the man and tossing it in a lake.

Police say the man wasn't injured.

An attorney isn't listed on jail records.

The Jaguars said in a statement they're gathering more information. Fowler played for the University of Florida and was the Jaguars' first-round draft pick in 2015.