MLB
Carlos Carrasco scores his first Major League run in style
A run is a run, but it's a little more special when (1) it's your first as a big leaguer, (2) it changes the course of a game for your struggling team, and (3) it's done in fine fashion.
So it was for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco. With the Tribe down 1-0 in the top of the 3rd, "Cookie" drew a one-out walk, his first as a Major Leaguer, and advanced to second on Bradley Zimmer's free pass. After a Francisco Lindor line out, Michael Brantley ripped a single that deflected off of Brandon Belt's glove and trickled into right field, setting up a bang-bang play at the plate.
Run, , run! pic.twitter.com/sJoFOKkK11
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 19, 2017
The slide earned some style points from the judges.
10/10 on that game-tying slide. Agree, @Cookie_Carrasco? @Indians #RallyTogether for 3 in the 3rd!
STREAM: https://t.co/dJDBWUphEO pic.twitter.com/odFfZKHtFE
— SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) July 19, 2017
The momentum created by Carrasco's first Major League run carriedover to the next at-bat, when Jose Ramirez smacked a two-run single to center to put the Tribe in front.
The just keeps on hitting! @MrLapara's two-run single gives us a 3-1 lead. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/fZqNbVVoY3
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 19, 2017
Carrascoand the Indians would carrya 3-2 lead into the 7th.