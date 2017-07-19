NBA
Blake Griffin locked in for long haul with Clippers
In the end, home is where the heart is.
Blake Griffin said he wants to finish his career in the same place he started it … with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The NBA star met with the media for the first time Wednesday since signing his max deal with the club.
Griffin talked about the decision to remain in LA, the future of the Clippers with their new additions and what he said to Chris Paul.
In 61 games played during the 2016-17 season, Griffin averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
A toe injury bounced Griffin from the postseason during the Clippers' first-round series vs. Utah. Griffin, however, expects to be ready by training camp ahead of the 2017-18 season.
