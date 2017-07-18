Brewers reinstate Guerra, place Vogt on 10-day DL

The Milwaukee Brewers made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, reinstating starting pitcher Junior Guerra from the 10-day disabled list, while adding catcher Stephen Vogt to the 10-day DL.

Vogt suffered a neck injury following a collision at home plate during the Brewers' loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Guerra is set to start the second game of the Brewers' series with the Pirates on Tuesday, and 4.78 ERA and a 1.592 WHIP in 10 starts this season.

The Brewers also optioned left-handed pitcher Tyler Webb and infielder Yadiel Rivera, recalling right-handed pitcher Michael Blazek and catcher Jett Bandy from Triple-A Colorado Springs in their place.

Webb made two appearances for the Brewers after being acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees, allowing six hits and two earned runs in two appearances.