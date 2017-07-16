Brewers fall to Phillies after Williams' grand slam

MILWAUKEE -- Rookie Nick Williams hit his first career grand slam before the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen escaped two late-game jams for a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Williams hit the first pitch from lefty reliever Tyler Webb in the sixth just over the wall in center to give the Phillies a three-run lead.

The grand slam spoiled Webb's first appearance with Milwaukee since being acquired Thursday from the Yankees for minor-league first baseman Garrett Cooper. Webb, a rookie, allowed singles to the next two hitters after Williams before getting out of the jam with two strikeouts and a popout.

Williams capitalized after the Phillies opened the sixth with three straight singles off Rob Scahill (1-3).

Four relievers combined to shut out the Brewers' potent lineup over the final four innings, getting out of jams in the eighth and ninth when the Brewers put the tying run at the plate.

Closer Hector Neris opened the ninth by allowing two singles before retiring the next three hitters for his eighth save, capped by slugger Eric Thames' game-ending popout.

Jeremy Hellickson (6-5) struck out six and allowed four hits and two runs over five innings for his first win since June 4.

The Brewers scored their only runs on pinch-hitter Brett Phillips' two-run shot for the rookie's first career homer. A pumped Phillips bounced around the dugout among giddy teammates after crossing the plate for a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

The Phillies' rookie then stole the spotlight when Williams hit his grand slam the next half-inning. One of Philadelphia's top prospects, Williams finished 2 of 4 and raised his average to .279.

QUOTABLE

"Besides his family, there's nothing that the commissioner cherishes more than the Milwaukee Brewers." -- Team owner Mark Attanasio about former owner and baseball commissioner Bud Selig. Attanasio spoke at a news conference before the game about Selig's induction on July 30 into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra threw a bullpen session Saturday and remains scheduled to start Tuesday at Pittsburgh. Guerra (right shin) was placed on the 10-day disabled on July 8.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (1-7) makes his first start after the All-Star break, opening a three-game series on Monday in Miami. The right-hander has a 3.30 ERA in five starts against the Marlins.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (1-1) is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two starts since joining the rotation for injured righty Chase Anderson. Suter will open a four-game road series on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.