Bauer gets just 2 outs; A's top Indians 7-3 for 3-game sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising sweep of the AL Central leader.

Bauer (7-8) allowed four runs, three hits and two walks while throwing just 24 of 43 pitches for strikes in facing seven batters. Cleveland has lost four straight for the first time since 2015.

Ryon Healy and Jaycob Brugman hit two-run singles in the first. Jed Lowrie homered against Dan Otero for a 5-0 lead in the third, and Matt Joyce had three hits and two RBIs.

Sean Manaea (8-5) struck out eight in seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. Before the game, veteran-shedding Oakland dealt relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to Washington for right-hander Blake Treinen and a pair of prospects, left-hander Jesus Luzardo and infielder Sheldon Neuse.

Francisco Lindor matched his career-high with four hits, including three doubles. Michael Brantley hit a two-run single in the fourth, and Abraham Almonte homered with two outs in the ninth against Simon Castro.

Cleveland had leadoff doubles in the sixth, seventh and eighth but failed to score.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton will join teammate RHP Kendall Graveman on Wednesday at Triple-A Nashville in injury rehabilitation assignments. Cotton, who has been hindered by a blister, is expected to throw 65 pitches. … INF/OF Chad Pinder rested his sore left hamstring Sunday but will run the bases and do additional baseball activities Monday. Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder could begin a rehab assignment soon.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin (5-9, 5.90 ERA) is to start Monday at San Francisco. He limited San Diego to two runs and four hits over seven innings on July 6.

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett (1-4, 6.23 ERA) is slated to pitch in Monday's series opener at home against Tampa Bay. Gossett has allowed eight home runs over six starts but has walked only five during that span.