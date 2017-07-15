NFL
Vikings QB Bridgewater using social media to update his injury rehab
Want to know how Teddy Bridgewater is progressing from the gruesome knee injury he suffered last year? Best to follow him on Twitter and/or Instagram.
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback dislocated a knee and tore his ACL in a non-contact injury during practice just over a week before the start of the 2016 regular season. Updates on his recovery have been sporadic in the 10 months since.
However, this past week Bridgewater posted some photos -- later deleted -- of him no longer wearing a brace.
Saturday, Bridgewater took to social media again showing him working out with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Davante Parker, who played Bridgewater at Louisville.
Bridgewater also posted a number of pictures from the workout to his protected Instagram account with the caption "'All summer, just like old times..' #TheCardinalWay #L1C4 : Slim". He also posted a picture of himself in a football pose during a workout in each of the previous two days, including the captions "Step.." and "The turtle always catches up with the rabbit eventually."
Just like old times @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/nQNztpotP7
— Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) July 15, 2017