UCLA football unveils new Under Armour home and away jerseys

New apparel partner, same classic look.

On Saturday, UCLA football and Under Armour unveiled the Bruins' 2017 home and away jerseys. And despite a few subtle tweaks, both looks are firmly rooted in tradition.

Breaking away from the three stripes of Adidas, UCLA partnered with Under Armour on a 15-year deal in 2016.

Gone from the new uniforms are diamond-pattern upper of years past in favor of a more traditional look. The shoulder stripes made famous by Red Sanders in 1949 remain, as do the gold pants of the away uniform.

One major change is the color of the UCLA lettering on the helmet. While the "tail" logo remains, the color has been changed to match the "powderkeg blue" of the home uniforms, a change from the darker shade of blue in the past.

Rounding out the look as a nod to UCLA's winning tradition, the UCLA Athletic Department motto "Champions Made Here," framed by a pyramid inspired by Coach John Wooden's Pyramid of Success, can be found on the hemline.

The Bruins will debut the new uniforms on the field Sept. 3 when they kick off the season against Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl.