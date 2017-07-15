Garbiñe Muguruza beats Venus Williams in the Wimbledon finals

Spanish champion Garbiñe Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win her first Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0 on Sunday.

Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win.

The the 24-year-old's second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year.

Williams, 37, had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008.

The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.