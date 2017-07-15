FOX Sports Sun adds 3 Rays game to broadcast schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (July 15, 2017) -- FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise three additional Rays games this season. The update to the broadcast schedule ensures television coverage for every remaining Rays game on the year.

Rays at Oakland Athletics on Mon., July 17, Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on Wed., July 26, and Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Thu., Aug. 24 will all be televised statewide on the network. The games will also be available via live stream on FOX Sports GO:

Mon. July 17, 10:07 PM at Oakland Athletics

Wed. July 26, 12:10 PM vs Baltimore Orioles

Thu. Aug. 24, 1:10 PM vs Toronto Blue Jays

For behind-the-scenes content, video, interviews and more from our Rays broadcasts, follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter and Instagram, and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com.

