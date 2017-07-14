NBA
Suns fall to Grizzlies in Summer League despite 32 points from Mike James
Point guard Mike James' strong overall effort was not enough to keep the Phoenix Suns from suffering a 102-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in second-round playoff action of the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Grizzlies (4-0) got 33 points from Wayne Selden to move into the quarterfinals, while the Suns (2-3) will play the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in the consolation round.
James made 11 of 16 shots from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 32 points. He also had five assists, five rebounds and three steals. Second-year pro Dragan Bender had his best game of the summer with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but he shot just 1 of 7 from the field. First-round draft pick Josh Jackson hasd 13 points and eight assists.
The Suns shot 53.5 percent but were outrebounded 39-29.