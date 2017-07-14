NBA Summer League recap: Timberwolves 80, Wizards 73

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished up play in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League with a comeback victory over Washington.

Trailing by 12 at the half, the Wolves got to within three points at the end of the third quarter before taking over in the fourth and winning 80-73.

Four players finished in double figures for Minnesota, with center Matt Costello making all five of his field-goal attempts and ending with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolves spread playing time around as 12 members of the team saw action, although five were on the court for seven minutes or less.

Starting 5: Minnesota used Costello, Perry Ellis and C.J. Williams in the frontcourt and Charles Cooke and Marcus Paige as the guards.

Stat corner: Despite Costello's proficiency, Minnesota made just 38.7 percent of its field-goal attempts (29 of 75). . . . Paige had a nice all-around game with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a box score +/- of plus-17. However, he did also have five of Minnesota's 10 turnovers. . . . Jack Gibbs led the Wolves with seven assists. He also had five rebounds but just seven points on 2-of-7 shooting -- all from 3-point range. . . . Minnesota had 20 assists. . . . Washington shot 37.1 percent from the field and had more turnovers (17) than assists (10) as subs played the majority of the game for the Wizards.

Next: Training camp. Minnesota's Summer League is over.