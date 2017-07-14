Cardinals place Grichuk on DL, recall Jos Martnez

ST. LOUIS -- So much for all that good health as the St. Louis Cardinals open the second half of the season. Outfielder Randal Grichuk has a lower back strain.

The Cardinals placed Grichuk on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 10. His roster spot goes to outfielder/firstbaseman Jos Martnez, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Just a day earlier, the Cardinals announced the return of second baseman Kolten Wong and reliever Kevin Siegrist from DL stints.And center fielder Dexter Fowler rejoined the club just before the All-Star break after his own DL assignment.

Grichuk, 25, who missed time in 2015 with a lower back strain,is batting .215 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 61 games over two stints with St. Louis this season.He was sent to the minors May 29 to work on his batting stroke. Since rejoining the clubJune 25, Grichukis batting .196 with five homers, two doubles and 11 RBIs in 15 games.

Martnez opened the 2017 season on the major league roster for the first time in his career. He is batting .280 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games (26 starts) with St. Louis.Martnez, 28, was sent to Memphison July 7 but did not appear in a game with the Redbirds.