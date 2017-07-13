Robinson, White lead Heat past Clippers in Las Vegas Summer League

The Heat (4-1) got big production from the diminutive Justin Robinson in a 91-84 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday.

The 5-foot-8, undrafted guard from Monmouth scored 22 points and handed out six assists. Robinson hit a step back jumper to take an 80-78 lead with 3:38 remaining. The Clippers never lead again as a 10-1 stretch late in the fourth quarter put Los Angeles away.

Okaro White scored a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds for the Heat as Gian Clavell chipped in 20.

The 2016 No. 25 overall pick Brice Johnson led the Clippers (3-1) with 13 while Jamil Wilson scored 11 off the bench and Kendall Marshall added 10.