Conor McGregor shows up to super fight press conference in flashy getup; Mayweather one ups him

At day three of the Mayweather-McGregor press tour in Brooklyn, Conor McGregor channeled his inner "Broadway Joe" with a stunning coat.

White, knee-length, with a sea serpent on the back, collar popped and no shirt underneath, McGregor showed he has range after his "F-you" pinstripe suit in LA.

The look was also reminiscent of another NYC icon: Joe Namath.

Famous for calling a Jets upset over the Colts in Super Bowl III, "Broadway Joe" was known for his flamboyant style on and off the field. McGregor is no stranger to flashy clothes and definitely not afraid to let his prognostications fly including repeated claims he'll "knock Mayweather out inside four rounds" come Aug. 26.

But not to be outdone by an outfit, Floyd Mayweather wrapped himself in his own "F-you." to make his entrance. Draping an Irish flag over his shoulders, after a few poses with the green, white and orange flag wrapped tight, Mayweather took the stage before dispatching of the flag with a look of disdain. Then took to ignoring McGregor's jawing as he bounced around the stage to the beat of the music in a moment fitting of this theater in the round/traveling circus.

One more stop to go on the grand tour, will there be anymore stops to pull out?