Andrei Loktionov to attend LA Kings preseason camp on professional tryout

The LA Kings and center Andrei Loktionov are tentatively going to give it another go.

On Monday, the Kings announced an agreement with one-time LA draftee Loktionov on a professional tryout (PTO).

July 13, 2017

Loktionov has spent the last three season playing in the KHL in Russia. The Russian-native was selected by LA with No. 123 overall pick in 2008 NHL Draft and was a part of the Kings' 2012 Stanley Cup winning team.

Last season, Loktionov bagged 27 points while playing withLokomotiv Yaroslavl. In his three seasons with the Kings, Loktionov registered just 14 points before being traded to the New Jersey Devils during the 2012-13 season.

As part of the PTO, Loktionov will attend Kings preseason training in September.