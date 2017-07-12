Sumlin knows he's in must-win situation at Texas A&M

Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin isn't shying away from questions about the Aggies' recent late-season struggles.

Sumlin said at Southeastern Conference media days Wednesday that he has emphasized throughout the offseason the need to finish strong and being "a tougher football team." Texas A&M has started fast the past three seasons before slumping to 8-5 records each time.

Athletic director Scott Woodward has said Sumlin "knows he has to win, and he has to win this year."

Sumlin says he puts more pressure on himself than anyone else could. He expressed optimism despite having to replace a collection of talent led by No. 1 overall NFL draft pick defensive end Myles Garrett.

The coach says he knows "that we're doing the things that we need to do to be better, and I would not be surprised if the results bear that out."

