The Indiana Pacers have signed Ike Anigbogu, the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, to a contract, the terms of which were not disclosed.

Anigbogu, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound center, played one season at UCLA and averaged 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

