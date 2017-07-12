NFL
Dak thanks Harper for kind words during All-Star Game
It's not football season just yet, but Bryce Harper is ready to watch the Dallas Cowboys.
The Washington National's slugger was mic'd up during the All-Star Game on Tuesday and praised Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott while speaking with FOX Sports' Joe Buck.
"[Prescott] is fun to watch," Harper said. "Watching him on Sundays and Mondays, Thursdays … that guy … him and Zeke, I mean … unbelievable. It's a lot of fun."
Prescott was watching and responded shortly after on Twitter.
Appreciate the love @Bharper3407 . You're THAT DUDE though. Everyday of the week #ASG17
— Dak Prescott (@dak) July 12, 2017
