Dak thanks Harper for kind words during All-Star Game

By Louis Ojeda Jr.

It's not football season just yet, but Bryce Harper is ready to watch the Dallas Cowboys.

The Washington National's slugger was mic'd up during the All-Star Game on Tuesday and praised Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott while speaking with FOX Sports' Joe Buck.

"[Prescott] is fun to watch," Harper said. "Watching him on Sundays and Mondays, Thursdays … that guy … him and Zeke, I mean … unbelievable. It's a lot of fun."

Prescott was watching and responded shortly after on Twitter.

Appreciate the love @Bharper3407 . You're THAT DUDE though. Everyday of the week #ASG17

— Dak Prescott (@dak) July 12, 2017

