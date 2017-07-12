Coyotes name Steve Patterson as president and CEO

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Steve Patterson, former athletic director at Arizona State and Texas and a professional sports executive for the Houston Texans, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, was named Tuesday as president and chief executive officer of the Arizona coyotes.

"Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years," said Andrew Barroway, Coyotes owner, in a statement released by the team. "He's built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We're thrilled to have him join us."

Patterson served as ASU athletic director from 2011 to 2013 before leaving for a similar position at the University of Texas.

"My wife and I loved living in the Valley of the Sun and we are so excited to return to Arizona, Patterson said. "The Valley is a great hockey market with an incredibly loyal and passionate fan base. I'm looking forward to working with Mr. Barroway to create a successful franchise on and off the ice and I'm very excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Patterson's professional sports background included stints as vice president and chief development officer for the Houston Texas, president of the Portland Trail Blazers, general manager of the Houston Rockets and general manager of the Houston Aeros International Hockey League team.