Thunder MVP Russell Westbrook posted an Instagram photo on Tuesday of his baby boy now eight weeks old.

Little Noah is looking more and more like his dad.

Happy 8 weeks No No #bigman #manman #whynot A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Here's Noah on June 13 at 1-month-old.

MY BIG MAN!! #nono #nrw #1month A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

