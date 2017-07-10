Mike Trout to return to Angels lineup on Friday vs. Rays on FOX Sports West

Mike Trout is ready to return home.

The Angels star center fielder is slated to return to the Halos' lineup Friday vs. Tampa Bay at Angel Stadium, the team announced on Sunday.

'Angels Live' coverage kicks things off at 6:30p.

. @MikeTrout has totaled three BB and a triple in what will be final rehab game prior to returning to Angels line-up 7/14 vs. TB. #Angels — Tim Mead (@TMeadAngels) July 10, 2017

Trout has been out since May 28 after injuring his thumb, which required surgery. The reigning American League Most Valuable Player closed out his time at High-A Inland Empire with a triple on Sunday.

At the All-Star Break, the Angels sit at 45-47, 16 1/2 games back from first-place Houston in the AL West -- good enough for a second-place tie in the division with Texas.

Prior to the injury, Trout was .337 with 16 home runs and 36 RBI, not to mention 10 stolen bases.