Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson with 7-year contract

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced Monday.

Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes. He ranked tied for third on the Lightning for goals and fifth for points. Johnson also ranked third on the Bolts for power-play goals with six and was tied for fifth with three game-winning tallies. Johnsons 18:49 average time on ice last season ranked third among all Lightning forwards. He also led the Lightning for face-off wins (583) and face-offs taken (1,122).

The Spokane, Washington native has appeared in 308 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay over the past five seasons, collecting 89 goals and 211 points to go along with 102 penalty minutes. Johnson has also appeared in 47 career NHL postseason games, registering 21 goals and 42 points. He led all skaters during the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs for goals (13) and was tied for first with Patrick Kane for points with 23 points, as the Lightning made their franchises second Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Johnson was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career during the 2014-15 season, but missed the game due to injury. He was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHLs top rookie. Johnson posted 24 goals and 50 points in 82 games during his first full season in the NHL. He was also a member of the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League when they won the Calder Cup in 2012. Johnson was awarded the Les Cunningham Award as the AHLs Most Valuable Player for the 2012-13 season, as well as being named to the AHLs 2012-13 First All-Star Team.

Johnson was originally signed as a free agent by the Lightning on March 7, 2011.