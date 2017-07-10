John Stevens completes LA Kings' coaching staff with Pierre Turgeon hire

The Los Angeles Kings put a bow on their coaching staff under new boss John Stevens.

The team announced the hiring of Pierre Turgeon as assistant coach on Monday.

Turegon joins a staff that includes assistant coaches Dave Lowry (hired on May 30) and Don Nachbaur (June 22) and goaltending coach Bill Ranford (entering his 12th season with the Kings) under Stevens, who was named the Kings' head coach on April 24.

"Pierre had great success as a player and has a tremendous hockey background on the whole. He is a person who brings a lot of energy, passion and insight to the job along with a great deal of enthusiasm about the game," said Stevensin a release. "We look forward to him adding to our team, and to our staff, a real team perspective from a person who was a high-end player, especially in the offensive zone.

For the first time in LA Kings history, there will be one coach dedicated to an "Offensive Coordinator" role. https://t.co/6CUVkWAI4w — #LAKings (@LAKings) July 10, 2017

"We have talked a lot during the process of building a coaching staff regarding the qualities of the people we wanted to bring aboard. We feel strongly that Pierre will help compliment myself, Dave Lowry, Don Nachbaur and Bill Ranford and we are together looking forward to the start of the season."

Turgeon, 47, is making his NHL coaching debut with the Kingsand ranks 38th all-time in career NHL goals after scoring 515 of them over 19 NHL seasons with Colorado, Dallas, St. Louis, Montreal, the New York Islanders and Buffalo.

Turgeon was a five-time NHL All-Star (1990, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 2000) who in addition to ranking 38th all-time in career NHL goals (515), is also 21st all-time in career NHL power play goals (190), tied for 21st all-time in career NHL game-winning goals (86), 30th all-time in career NHL assists (812) and 32nd all-time in career NHL points (1,327).