Beltre and Robinson lead Rangers past Angels 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Adrian Beltre and Drew Robinson hit two-run homers and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Saturday night.

It was the Rangers' fifth straight game with multiple homers as they moved within a game of .500. The Angels dropped to three games below .500 for the first time since May 13.

Beltre homered against Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the third inning to give Texas a 3-1 lead. It was his 452nd career home run, moving him into a tie with Carl Yastrzemski for 38th all-time.

In the sixth inning Robinson homered to center on the first pitch from reliever Blake Parker. It was just the second homer of Robinson's career.

Tyson Ross (2-1) limited Los Angeles to four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and hit two batters.

Chavez (5-10) allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Elvis Andrus had two hits in his return to the Rangers lineup after a two-game absence for paternity leave. It was the first time in Andrus' nine-year career he was inactive for a game.

"To actually not be at the game it was the hardest thing and the weirdest thing ever," Andrus said before the game. "But he was in my arms so that was a lot cooler."

Still wearing the hospital bracelet from when his first son, Elvis Jr., was born, Andrus singled in the third and doubled in the sixth to extend an eight-game hitting streak.

Texas took an early lead when Shin Soo-Choo scored on Nomar Mazara's double in the first inning on a hit-and-run.

Yunel Escobar hit his sixth homer of the season on a 2-0 pitch in the second inning to tie the game 1-1.

The Angels added a run in the ninth inning when Martin Maldonado scored on Cameron Maybin's RBI groundout.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique) is expected to throw to hitters this week and is getting closer to pitching in a game. … OF Mike Trout doubled and scored two runs in a rehab appearance with Class-A advanced Inland Empire on Saturday.

Rangers: RHP Keone Kela (shoulder soreness) played catch on Saturday and will be evaluated after the All-Star break. … SS Jurickson Profar was optioned to Triple-A as Andrus was reinstated. … RHP Ernesto Frieri accepted an outright assignment to Round Rock after cleaving waivers.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez will make his 17th start and is looking for his second win against Texas.

Rangers: RHP Yu Darvish will make his 19th start after allowing a career-high 11 hits and seven runs against Boston on July 4.