Pacers waive forward Rakeem Christmas

The Indiana Pacers' two-year experiment with Rakeem Christmas ended Friday with the announcement that the forward has been waived.

Christmas, a 2015 second-round draft pick by Minnesota, was acquired by Indiana in July 2015. The Syracuse product spent most of his time with Fort Wayne of the NBA Development League over his two seasons but played one game with the Pacers in 2015-16 and 29 last season, when he averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Doster | Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports