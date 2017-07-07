Milwaukee looks to snap losing streak at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees have won 10 straight home games over the Milwaukee Brewers, a streak that dates back to 1996 (September 25). All 10 wins have been by two or more runs, with an average margin of victory of 5.9 runs per game for New York.

While the Yankees still have a ways to go to match their longest home winning streak against any opponent (20 consecutive home wins versus the Washington Senators between 1939 and 1941), New York's 10 straight home wins against Milwaukee by two or more runs is the longest of its kind in franchise history against any opponent.

The Brewers' longest losing streak on the road at any opponent in franchise history is 16 games, set between 1969 and 1971 against the Detroit Tigers.

Brewers at Yankees -- Last 10 Games (Since 09/25/1996)

Mil NYY Wins 0 10 Runs/Gm 1.90 (19/10) 7.80 (78/10) ERA 7.76 (69/80.0) 1.80 (18/90.0) -- Starters 8.81 (47/48.0) 2.39 (18/67.2) -- Bullpen 6.19 (22/32.0) 0.00 (0/22.1) Batting Avg .211 (68/323) .311 (102/328) -- w/RISP .224 (13/58) .371 (39/105) XBH 14 35 Pitcher K/BB 47/48 80/30

The Brewers are playing three games in three days in three cities. It is just the fourth time in franchise history that Milwaukee will be pulling off that feat. Day 2 of the last three instances of this feat have all taken place in Chicago, however the 1995 cases both came against the White Sox while the current case came against the Cubs.

Brewers, 3 Games in 3 Days in 3 Cities -- All-Time

(opponent listed in parentheses for games in Milwaukee)

1980 5/28 in Milwaukee (Sea) 5/29 in Cleveland 5/30 in Boston 1995 8/27 in Milwaukee (Min) 8/28 in Chicago 8/29 in Kansas City 1995 9/20 in Boston 9/21 in Chicago 9/22 in Milwaukee (Bal) 2017 7/05 in Milwaukee (Bal) 7/06 in Chicago 7/07 in New York

Junior Guerra posted a 1-0 record and 1.83 ERA in his first four starts of the season, but is winless (0-3) with a 7.27 ERA in his last five starts.

Junior Guerra, First 4 Starts vs. Last 5 Starts of 2017

First 4 Last 5 W-L 1-0 0-3 ERA 1.83 7.27 (21/26.0) Opp AVG .205 .294 (30/102) -w/RISP .063 .250 (7/28) Opp SLG .342 .647 (66/102) HR/9 IP 1.37 3.12 (9/26.0)

Eric Thames has hit 23 home runs so far this season, despite last playing in the majors in 2012. The only other player in MLB history to miss three or more seasons (Thames missed four seasons) and hit at least 23 homers by the All-Star break in his first season back was Ted Williams in 1946. Williams missed three seasons (1943-45) while serving in World War II.

Most Pre-ASB HR by Players Who Missed Previous 3-plus Seasons -- All-Time

(player must have previous MLB experience)

Ted Williams, Bos