Marlins leave 12 runners on base in loss, split series with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Luke Voit homered and drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Thursday.

The Cardinals, who had lost two straight, earned a four-game series split after winning the previous two series against the Diamondbacks and Nationals.

Voit, who also doubled, and third baseman Jedd Gyorko each had two hits. The Cardinals' eight hits backed another good outing from Michael Wacha (6-3), who allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Marcell Ozuna had three hits and three RBIs for the Marlins. Dee Gordon had two hits, scored three runs and stole two bases.

Miami starter Tom Koehler (1-4) allowed three runs and four hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.