LOOK: Elvis Andrus becomes father to baby boy!
Elvis Andrus is a daddy to a new baby boy!
The Texas Rangers shortstop's wife, Cori, gave birth to 8.1-pound Elvis Emilio on Thursday at 1:22 a.m.
Welcome to this world Elvis Emilio Andrus Febles this is the best feeling in the world / Bienvenido a este mundo Elvis Emilio Andrus Febles esto es lo mejor q me ha pasado en la vida. I love u baby 07/06/17
