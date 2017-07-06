sports

Da Beauty League returns for sophomore season

By Ryan Lund

Da beauties are back.

Da Beauty League -- a four-on-four summer hockey league that brings together some of the states top pro and amateur hockey talent -- returns on Wednesday, July 12 for its sophomore season.

Based out of Edinas Braemar Arena, the star-studded beer league debuted last summer and features a whos who of Minnesota-based hockey talent.

The action runs through Wednesday, Aug. 23, while each session features three games scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m., 6:35 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in July and every Monday and Wednesday in August.

Dustin Byfuglien (Winnipeg Jets), Ryan McDonagh (New York Rangers), Alex Goligoski (Arizona Coyotes), Drew Stafford (free agent), Paul Martin (San Jose Sharks) and Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) will captain this years teams.

Theyll be joined by a roster of players that features both NHL veterans and rising stars, including Woodbury native and Stanley Cup-winner Jake Guentzel, former Gophers star Nick Bjugstad and former Minnesota Wild forward Stephane Veilleux.

The group will once again play for the John Scott Cup, a keg-like trophy and big mug of prestige named for the retired NHL enforcer, who became an unlikely All-Star in 2016 after winning the leagues fan vote.

Scott will once again serve as the leagues honorary commissioner and is a true beauty, according to Da Beauty Leagues website.

The league has been rolling out this years roster via Twitter, and has confirmed that the following players will take part this year:

Player Current Team
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg Jets
Ryan McDonagh New York Rangers
Alex Goligoski Arizona Coyotes
Nate Schmidt Washington Capitals
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh Penguins
Kyle Rau Minnesota Wild
Matt Hendricks Edmonton Oilers
Tyler Pitlick Edmonton Oilers
Brady Skjei New York Rangers
Anders Lee New York Islanders
Nick Bjugstad Florida Panthers
Brock Nelson New York Islanders
Charlie Lindgren Montreal Canadiens
Hudson Fasching Buffalo Sabres
Brock Boeser Vancouver Canucks
Paul Martin San Jose Sharks
Alex Stalock Minnesota Wild
Drew Stafford Free Agent
Erik Haula Vegas Golden Knights
Nick Leddy New York Islanders
Aaron Ness Washington Capitals
Jake Gardiner Toronto Maple Leafs
Adam Wilcox Florida Panthers
Justin Kloos Minnesota Wild
Mike Reilly Minnesota Wild
Danny Kristo Dinamo Riga (Latvia)
Jordan Schmaltz St. Louis Blues
Thomas Vanek Florida Panthers
James Van Riemsdyk Toronto Maple Leafs
Trevor Van Riemsdyk Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Helgeson New Jersey Devils
Vinni Lettieri New York Rangers
Taylor Chorney Washington Capitals
Travis Boyd Washington Capitals
Chris Butler St. Louis Blues
Nick Jensen Detroit Red Wings
Stephane Veilleux Minnesota Wild
Nate Prosser Free Agent
Stu Bickel San Diego Gulls
Jake Bischoff New York Islanders