NBA
The final chapter: Heat waive Chris Bosh, retire his No. 1 jersey
Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat is officially over.
Weeks after the sides came to a final agreement on how to part ways and more than a year since his last NBA appearance because of blood-clot issues, Bosh was waived by the Heat on Tuesday.
Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami, said HEAT President Pat Riley. And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami HEAT. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships. He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number 1 will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters. Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami HEAT family. #ThankYouChr1s
A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat) on
The move was a formality.
It gives Miami access to $25.3 million in salary-cap space for this coming season, which the Heat will use to sign free agents starting Thursday. Bosh still gets that salary, plus $26.8 million for next season, and in theory could continue his career -- if another team declares him fit to play.
It's unknown if that will happen.
But at least there's finally closure on his Miami era, and the Heat announced his No. 1 jersey has been retired.
"The number 1 will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters." -- Riley #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/Vx7dsX2Xdr
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 4, 2017