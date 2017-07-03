sports

Mike Trout (thumb) will not play in MLB All-Star Game

May 28, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) looks over at MLB home plate umpire Tom Woodring (not pictured) during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The good news: Mike Trout is on the road to recovery from thumb surgery.

The bad news: The Angels' star outfielder will be unable to play in the MLB All-Star Game in Miami.

The team confirmed that Trout, who was voted a starter for the fifth straight season on Sunday, is 'rehabilitating' and that they share in everyone's disappointment.

UPDATE REGARDING MIKE TROUT AND THE 2017 ALL-STAR GAME pic.twitter.com/eNIzfO5Ggj

— Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2017

"I couldn't be more honored to be voted to play in the All-Star Game this season. There are so many players in our game that deserve to be on the All-Star team so to be elected again is truly humbling," said Trout in a statement on Monday. "We play this game day in and day out for the fans so I am incredibly grateful that they see me as deserving of such an honor."

Trout is scheduled to play for the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday.