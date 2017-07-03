Marlins attempt a comeback but Cardinals run away with game

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Rookie Luke Voit hit his first major league homer and drove in four runs, Tommy Pham reached base five times and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 14-6 on Monday night.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the third on the way to an 11-0 lead. Voit added a two-run homer in the eighth in the Cardinals' fifth win in six games.

Adam Wainwright (9-5) picked up his second successive win and also drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

The Marlins have lost five of six.

Miami starter Jeff Locke (0-5) gave up 11 hits and 11 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Pham had three hits and two walks. He drove in a pair of runs.

Wainwright sailed through the first four innings but gave up six runs in the fifth. He struck out Giancarlo Stanton three times. Stanton is 0 for 12 lifetime against Wainwright, who has six hits in 13 at-bats with seven RBIs against Locke.

St. Louis jumped on Locke early with four successive hits. Matt Carpenter, playing second base for the first time this season, singled and scored on Pham's run-scoring triple. Stephen Piscotty followed with an RBI single. Yadier Molina added a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 cushion. Voit drove in the final run with a groundout.

Molina, who went 3 for 3, highlighted the seven-run third with a bases-clearing double that came within a few feet of leaving the park.

Marcell Ozuna keyed the Miami comeback with a three-run double.

J.T. Realmuto had three hits for the Marlins.

St. Louis third baseman Jedd Gyorko left the game in the fifth inning with cramps in his left leg.

JUNE POWER

St. Louis set a franchise record by hitting 42 home runs in June. The previous June high was 41 in 2013. The Cardinals homered in 25 of 29 games in June and hit multiple home runs eight times.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Recalled RHP Tom Koehler from Triple-A New Orleans. Optioned LHP Justin Nicolino to New Orleans to make room for Koehler on the roster. Koehler (1-3, 7.43) will start in the series finale on Thursday in St. Louis.

Cardinals: Called up RHP Luke Weaver from Triple-A Memphis. Sent RHP Mike Mayers to Memphis. Weaver, the Cardinals' top draft pick in 2014, was 7-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 11 starts in Memphis. He pitched a scoreless inning on Monday.

UP NEXT

RHP Lance Lynn (6-5, 3.90 ERA) will start against Miami RHP Jose Urena (6-3, 3.42) in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis has won all seven games in which Lynn has appeared against the Marlins. Urena has given up 11 earned runs in two starts against the Cardinals, covering nine innings.