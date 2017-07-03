Cardinals announce 10 international signings

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the signing of 10 free-agent players from the first day of Major League Baseballs international signing period for 2017-18.

The players represent the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela and include four outfielders, three catchers, two shortstops and a right-handed pitcher.

All 10player signings are final and each player has passed aphysical and the required MLB background checks.

A complete listing of the Cardinals international player signings: