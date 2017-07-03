MLB
Brewers clinch first place entering Fourth of July for fifth time
The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched being in first place entering the Fourth of July for the fifth time in franchise history. Here is how the Brewers have finished their previous first-place campaigns:
Brewers, First Place Entering July 4 -- All-Time
|Year
|Record
|End of Season Result
|1982
|44-32 (tied)
|Won AL East, Lost in World Series
|2007
|48-35
|2nd in NL Central, Missed Playoffs
|2011
|45-40 (tied)
|Won NL Central, Lost in NLCS
|2014
|51-35
|3rd in NL Central
|2017
|44-40 (thru 7/2)
|TBD
Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia had two hits and a home run yesterday against the Marlins, the fourth time in the last two weeks that Arcia has had at least two hits and a home run in the same game.
Most Games with 2-plus Hits and 1-plus HR -- Since June 17, 2017
|Orlando Arcia, Mil
|4
|Carlos Correa, Hou
|4
|Khris Davis, Oak
|4
|Jonathan Schoop, Bal
|4
|Steven Souza Jr., TB
|4
|George Springer, Hou
|4
Brewers first baseman Eric Thames hit his 21st home run of the season yesterday, with all 21 home runs coming while batting second in the lineup.
NL, Most HR While Batting 2nd Before All-Star Break -- All-Time
|1959
|Eddie Mathews, Mil
|25
|1999
|Jay Bell, Ari
|24
|1990
|Ryne Sandberg, ChC
|24
|2017
|Eric Thames, Mil
|21
|2000
|Andruw Jones, Atl
|19