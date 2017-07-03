Adebayo scores 29 points in Heat's Summer League loss to Pacers

Indiana Pacers first-round draft pick T. J. Leaf showed that his impressive debut wasn't a fluke by following that performance up with an even better second game in Orlando.

Leaf improved on Sunday's 12-point debut by scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help lead the Pacers to an 86-83 win over Miami to move them to 3-0. The 6-foot-10 forward from UCLA, who missed the Summer League opener on Saturday to attend a family wedding, showed some versatility with scoring on the perimeter and in the paint while converting 9 of 17 from the field in 28 minutes.

In a game that was easily the most heavily contested of the day in Orlando, it was the play of Joe Young, Chris Johnson and Leaf that allowed the Pacers to pull away in the final five minutes. There were four lead changes and the score was tied nine times. The Heat pulled within 84-81 with 23 seconds remaining before Young converted two free throws.

Young finished with 17 points and six assists, while Jarnell Stokes added 14 points and Johnson contributed 12.

Miami's first-round pick Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in nearly 32 minutes.